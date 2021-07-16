Reward offered in search for Arizona bighorn sheep poachers

PHOENIX (AP) — State wildlife officials and conservationists are offering up to $2,500 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect or suspects in the recent poaching of a desert bighorn sheep at Gillespie Dam southwest of Phoenix.

The illegal harvest of the ram occurred the evening of July 10 south of Buckeye, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said Friday. Investigators said a group of five Asian males seen leaving the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a gray sedan and a black sport utility vehicle that may have been involved.