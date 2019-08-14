Reward offered for information in woman's disappearance

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office shows Amanda Kathleen Custer, who witnesses reported seeing being put into the back of a car on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Monrovia, Calif.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County officials are offering a $10,000 reward for information about the disappearance of a woman missing for more than two weeks.

The Board of Supervisors approved the reward on Tuesday as authorities search for 31-year-old Amanda Custer.

Monrovia Police responded July 29 to a domestic violence call at the home Custer shared with her 27-year-old boyfriend Robert Camou.

Investigators believe Custer was taken against her will by Camou.

He was detained July 30 and is considered the prime suspect.

Police say evidence suggests he placed her body in the back of a gray 2017 Toyota Prius.

Camou has not been charged in the disappearance but is jailed on prior allegations of domestic violence involving Custer.