HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Almost $20,000 in rewards are being offered for information about vandalism last year on a north Alabama synagogue and Jewish center that were painted with anti-Semitic graffiti, authorities said Thursday.

Police hope the money will lead to arrests in the attacks on Etz Chayim Synagogue and Chabad of Huntsville, which were vandalized on back-to-back nights in April.