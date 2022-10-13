Review: Enter Tove Lo's messy femininity in 'Dirt Femme'

\u201cDirt Femme,\u201d Tove Lo (Pretty Swede Records) Femininity is all-encompassing, it's malleable and flesh deep. In Tove Lo's fifth studio album, \u201cDirt Femme" \u2014 the first under her own independent label \u2014 the Swedish singer-songwriter and producer profoundly understands the female experience can be painful, messy and iridescent. Tove Lo rejects the confined cage of femininity and gets dirty. In "Dirt Femme," Tove Lo is able to analyze her marriage and rejects the traditional nuclear family in \u201cSuburbia,\u201d singing "I can\u2019t be no Stepford wife.\u201d She explores an eating disorder that plagued her teenage years in \u201cGrapefruit\u201d \u2014 the purposefully sweltering beats makes this song a deniable club banger \u2014 and self-hatred and self-sabotage in \u201cI'm to Blame,\u201d her most candid song yet. Lead single \u201cNo One Dies from Love\u201d documents how Tove Lo's interpretation of femininity means showing the vulnerability of heartbreak as she sings against heavy '80s-inspired synth, \u201cNo one dies from love\/Guess I\u2019ll be the first. Will you remember us?\/Or are the memories too stained with blood now?\u201d Her second single, \u201c2 Die 4\u201d samples \u201cPopcorn\u201d by Gershon Kingsley in a shimmering, fatal love song that screams camp. Other album standouts include "Call on Me" and \u201cPineapple Slice," produced by British EDM artist SG Lewis. The songs take the listener into a disco rave curated by two juggernauts of the now mainstream genre. Tove Lo ponders the question, \u201cAfter the pain is there more?\u201d She confidently answers it through a sharply written and a sonically creative career-defining album. She shatters the pristine image of femininity shoved down her throat as woman. She is an artist \u2014 and now a independent label owner \u2014 while simultaneously dancing on a club dancefloor. __ Follow reporter Nardos Haile on Twitter: https:\/\/twitter.com\/nardoshaile ___ For more AP Music reviews, go to: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/music-reviews