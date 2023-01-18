Review: Anna Kendrick in the chilling 'Alice, Darling'

Emotional abuse rarely gets the subtle, sensitive treatment on screen as it does in Mary Nighy's thoughtful if uneven drama “Alice, Darling,” starring Anna Kendrick.
At first, we don't know the source of unease that grips Alice (Kendrick), a young professional living in an unnamed city. When she meets her longtime friends Sophia (Wunmi Mosaku) and Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn), she arrives burdened by preoccupation. In the bathroom, she anxiously twirls her hair, pulling tufts out. Later, meeting her artist boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), she nervously mouths words to herself as practice before saying them aloud to him.