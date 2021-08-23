Rev Jesse Jackson and wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19

3 1 of 3 Jose Luis Magana/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CHICAGO (AP) — Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. He declined to elaborate Monday.