Retirees should engage in a variety of activities to satisfy body and mind

We’ve all heard the adage “it is important to stay busy in retirement.” That may be true, but busy doing what? Lots of us can stay busy doing necessary tasks, such as cleaning, paying bills, and running errands, but if that is all we did we probably would not be very content. Rather, experts tell us that being engaged in a variety of activities is the key.

Rob Pascale, a retired research psychologist and contributor to Forbes, says that retirees should strive for a balance of different activities. Here is one way to think of it: Each possible activity lands somewhere on a social — solo spectrum and on a physical — cognitive spectrum.

Playing bridge, for example, is high on the social spectrum and high on the cognitive spectrum. Walking your dog by yourself each morning is a solo physical activity. Solo activities make a person feel productive, but too many solo activities can lead to feelings of isolation. Similarly, too many cognitive activities may not leave enough time for healthy physical activities.

