Resume, interview, job search sessions Fridays in Ridgefield

Cynthia Esparza / For the Express-News

People who are thinking about re-entering the workforce or changing jobs, can enhance their resume and job search skills. The Ridgefield Continuing Education program is offering one on one resume, interview and job search workshops where participants meet with an instructor via the Zoom application or phone.

Meetings to go over Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques may be scheduled for Fridays, Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience. More dates will be available in 2021. Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years’ experience in Executive Recruiting and Career Consulting. These one hour one on one workshop cost $49 each. Advanced registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.