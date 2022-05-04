Residents wary as fire burns near northeast New Mexico town CEDAR ATTANASIO and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 1:13 a.m.
Martina Gonzales and her grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, walk outside of their home in Las Vegas, N.M., as a plume of smoke rises in the distance Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Gonzales and her husband have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house.
2 of24 Smoke rises on a ridge behind homes on the outskirts of Las Vegas, N.M., on May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 A fire warning sign is pictured in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides, Tuesday, May 3, 2030, charring more than 217 square miles over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Martina Gonzales and her grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, in their home in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Gonzales and her husband have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 In this Sunday, May 1, 2022 photo provided by Jasper Bivens of Grayback Forestry, plumes of smoke from wildfires are seen from Highway 518, a few miles north of Las Vegas, N.M. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. (Jasper Bives via AP) Jasper Bivens/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Anthony Johnson and his grandson, Lukas Lee Mora, 4, in their home in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Johnson and his wife have packed up their valuables and are ready to leave the area if the fire tops the ridge behind their house. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 A firefighting plane flies in front of a plume of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Flames raced across more of New Mexico's pine-covered mountainsides Tuesday, charring more than 217 square miles (562 square kilometers) over the last several weeks. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
Ranch owner Kenny Zamora inspects cattle moved to his ranch by area residents fleeing wildfires outside Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Zamora says over 200 animals are on the property, with owners coming and going. County officials and charity groups are donating equipment and feed for the animals.
13 of24 Security guards with the United States Forest Service stand at the entrance to a fire camp in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 This photo provided by Renee Valdez shows plumes of smoke rising into the air, from wildfires in Las Vegas, N.M. on Monday, May 2, 2022. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. (Renee Valdez via The AP) Renee Valdez/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 A horse grazes in front of a plume of wildfire smoke in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. New Mexico was in the bull's eye for the nation's latest wave of hot, dry and windy weather. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 Road blocks are erected in Las Vegas, N.M., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
Harold Sena, of Tierra Monte, walks his cow, Jody, at the Zamora Ranch outside Las Vegas, N.M., on Monday, May 2, 2022. Sena bathed the cow regularly, making it white for state fairs, now it's one of the livestock refugees at the ranch due to wildfires in the are.
A burned building is seen in the Pendaries Village following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles.
22 of24 A burned car and piece of machinery are seen following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 A burned golf cart is seen in an RV park following a wildfire near Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Wind-whipped flames are marching across more of New Mexico's tinder-dry mountainsides, forcing the evacuation of area residents and dozens of patients from the state's psychiatric hospital as firefighters scramble to keep new wildfires from growing. The big blaze burning near the community of Las Vegas has charred more than 217 square miles. Cedar Attanasio/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Martina Gonzales and her grandson watched from their front yard as aircraft disappeared into a giant plume of smoke to fight a growing wildfire that has burned hundreds of square miles, destroyed about 170 homes and threatens more destruction if weekend winds whip, as predicted, through the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
“My grandson has actually, um, been a little bit scared, nervous,” Gonzales said Tuesday — the day New Mexico’s governor asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster so federal aid can come for the largest blaze burning in the U.S.
