Ridgefield residents approve $1.8 million for two new, 'longer life' fire trucks

RIDGEFIELD — Residents have unanimously approved the town to buy two fire trucks for about $1.8 million — a purchase that's greatly needed, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The cost of the trucks, which is almost $1.77 million, is part of the town's five-year capital plan. There was a new truck specified in the budget for 2023 and 2024. However, the town has requested to move those purchases up, due to the poor condition of its current fire trucks.

"The two trucks — one in (the center of) town and one in Ridgebury, have been difficult vehicles," Marconi said at the Sept. 21 selectmen meeting. "They've been under a lot of repair and our concerns are, 'Will they last until 2024 or 2025?' We keep our fingers crossed that the two trucks keep running but the amount of time they're down and in repair has been very unusual, very high."

At the meeting, Jerry Myers, Ridgefield's fire chief, said there are three fire trucks in town, and the trucks typically last 10 years before they need to be replaced.

He added, however, that in the past six months, "we have not had all three of our pumpers in service for longer than five days. We are just experiencing a significant amount of failure in them that has required a lot of maintenance and we're reaching a point now ... we have to ask ourselves today, 'will these trucks be running for us two years from now?' And my gut tells me, 'No, they won't be,' so we need to act a little bit sooner on it. And that's the reason for the off-budget request."

The delivery time for the fire trucks is about 17 months from the time of order.

"We're not just looking at two years. You're going to add that year-and-a-half onto it," Marconi said. "That is one of the reasons for a request."

The vehicles will be Pierce trucks.

"Those are the trucks that are used by the city of Danbury exclusively as well as the city of Bridgeport," Marconi said. "Both those cities have run their vehicles very hard, as you can imagine, and have stayed with Pierce, believe in Pierce and get a longer life out of those vehicles than we're getting out of the vehicles we buying."

Pierce's service center is located in Paterson, N.Y.

At the meeting, Selectman Sean Connelly said another advantage of the Pierce brand is a possible shared maintenance agreement the town might have with Danbury.

The repair facility for the Ridgefield trucks would at Kenosia Avenue, by the Danbury Municipal Airport. When the trucks go to maintenance for repairs, or just routine maintenance such as oil changes and brakes — all the parts will be common to the Danbury trucks.

"We haven't negotiated any agreement with Danbury as of this point, so that may or may not happen, but we still feel the need to make the change to a Pierce truck," Marconi said. "We're hoping that we can come up with a mutually agreeable maintenance agreement with the city of Danbury. Those negotiations are underway. "

