GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Researchers are looking at whether it might be possible to recover some of the rare elements used to make magnets for electric motors and cell phones, batteries and other high-tech products from North Dakota's coal seams.

It's already been proven that some rare earth elements such as neodymium and lanthanum and other critical minerals can be found in the state's coal, but it's not clear whether there is enough of those elements to make it economical to produce them.