Researchers: Job losses due to pandemic hit Tempe hardest

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona researchers say new maps sorting claims for unemployment benefits by zip code statewide indicate Tempe was hit harder than any other city in the state by economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maricopa Association of Governments said Thursday the 85281 zip code in Tempe had over 6,600 unemployment claims between March 14 and May 14, the most of any zip code in the state.

MAG said the adjacent 85282 zip code had just over 5,200 claims, helping make Tempe the Arizona city hit hardest.

Numerous businesses, schools and other employers closed or scaled back their operations due to stay-at-home orders and other preventative measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The researchers said the zip codes found to have the most claims were located as expected in the Phoenix and Tucson metros and in cities around communities such as Flagstaff, Yuma, Prescott and Kingman.

“However, there are no areas in the state that have escaped being hit by job loss," MAG said in a statement.

In the Phoenix area, hard-hit areas besides Tempe included east Phoenix, south Scottsdale and south Chandler, MAG said.

