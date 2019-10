Republicans to host ‘Candidates and Curry’

Ridgefield Republicans will host a meet and greet event with candidates running for office this municipal election at V. Thai from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.

The event, “Candidates and Curry,” includes an appetizer, entree and a soft drink. Cost is $25 per adult.

V. Thai is located at 113 Danbury Road.