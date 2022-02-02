Republicans propose constitutional ban on election grants

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Wednesday proposed making it unconstitutional to accept private grant money to help administer elections, the latest front in the ongoing battle over how to run elections in the presidential battleground state.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would not be able to stop the proposed constitutional amendment, which has to pass two consecutive sessions of the Legislature and be approved in a statewide vote. That could be done in 2023, putting it in effect before the 2024 presidential election.