Republican sues to force Michigan to purge ineligible voters

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Sixteen Michigan counties have abnormally high voter registration rates because state and local election officials are not doing enough to remove ineligible people from the rolls, a Republican activist said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in advance of the 2020 election.

Tony Daunt's complaint in Grand Rapids federal court alleges that inaccurate voter lists will undermine the integrity of the election by letting ineligible voters cast ballots unless names are purged. He sough a permanent injunction to ensure the state and counties comply with federal law.

Daunt, executive director of the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund, also is treasurer of the Clinton County Republican Party.

He said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, “was given ample notice to clean up the state’s voter rolls, and her failure to do threatens the integrity of every Michigander’s vote. Failure to maintain updated and accurate voter rolls violates federal law and undermines the principle of free and fair elections.”

Benson could not immediately be reached for comment. The state typically does not comment on litigation, though.

The defendants include clerks in 16 counties: Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Kalkaska, Keweenaw, Leelanau, Livingston, Mackinac, Oakland, Otsego, Roscommon and Washtenaw.