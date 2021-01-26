Republican-controlled states advance bills to limit abortion IRIS SAMUELS, Associated Press/Report for America Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 5:52 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks to members of the press in the Governor's Reception Room of the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Montana House lawmakers voted Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, to advance four bills that would restrict abortion access in the state, hoping to capitalize on the election of a Republican governor after 16 years of pro-abortion access Democratic governors in the state. Gianforte has promised to "defend life," giving anti-abortion lawmakers and activists hope that the bills will be signed into law. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File) Thom Bridge/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 The Montana House of Representatives holds a floor session in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP) Thom Bridge/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, speaks on the house floor of the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP) Thom Bridge/AP Show More Show Less
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Four new proposed abortion restrictions passed the state House Tuesday in Montana, one of several states where GOP gains are lending more momentum to prohibitions on the procedure.
The bills come as President Joe Biden looks to change course nationally on the issue, though the Supreme Court has a conservative majority that's given hope to anti-abortion activists.