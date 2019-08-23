Republican Primary for Board of Education

On Sept. 10, a Republican Primary will be held to determine the five candidates to serve as the Republican candidates for the Board of Education in November’s general election.

We have six candidates who have qualified for the primary which means only one will not move on to the general election. The Board of Education overseas the largest budget in town and has an impact on every resident, whether or not you have children in the school system. Thank you to each candidate for stepping forward to serve.

State election laws require that only properly registered Republicans are permitted to vote in this primary. If you have any question as to your registered party affiliation, you are encouraged to contact the registrar of voters in Town Hall. Primaries are held at normal polling locations unless announced differently by town election officials.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10. If your polling location is at a school, please make sure that you give yourself some extra time for parking as this is a normal school day.

Enjoy the rest of your summer!