Republican Johnson says Democrats 'loathe' Trump

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says Democrats "loathe" President Donald Trump and have been wanting to "sabotage" his presidency since the day after the election.

Trump said on WTMJ-Radio on Monday that Democrats are dedicated to try and bring the president down. Johnson has emerged as one of Trump's most vocal defenders as House Democrats proceed with an impeachment inquiry.

Johnson says Democrats "loathe this president and they are going to do everything they can to bring him down." He says, "There's been an effort to sabotage this administration since the day after the election."

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan and Gwen Moore have been vocally in support of the impeachment inquiry.