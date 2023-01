LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jim Pillen was sworn in Thursday as the 41st governor of Nebraska, joining a slew of Republicans who claimed all of the state's top executive offices.

Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen's toughest race came during the contentious primary, in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump.