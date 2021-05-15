Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged" BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 9:28 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations.