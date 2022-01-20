Report on sexual abuse in key German diocese to be released GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Jan. 20, 2022 Updated: Jan. 20, 2022 4:08 a.m.
FILE - The sun goes down behind the Church of Our Lady, right, the city hall and Church Alter Peter in Munich, southern Germany, Sept. 28, 2008.
FILE - Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich and Freising, leaves at the end of a media briefing during a four-day sex abuse summit called by Pope Francis in Rome, Italy, Feb. 23, 2019.
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015.
BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on the Catholic Church's handling of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany's Munich archdiocese, which was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI, is set to be released Thursday.
The archdiocese commissioned the report from law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl nearly two years ago, with a mandate to look into abuse between 1945 and 2019 and whether church officials handled allegations correctly.