Report on UNLV student boxing death draws anger, not action KEN RITTER, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 6:53 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of27 Assistant District Attorney Christopher Lalli responds while being questioned during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Valencia, 20, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2021, days after participating in a charity boxing match sponsored by a UNLV fraternity. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 Nevada First Assistant Attorney General Kyle George attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Valencia, 20, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2021, days after participating in a charity boxing match sponsored by a UNLV fraternity. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 Nevada First Assistant Attorney General Kyle George is questioned during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Valencia, 20, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Nov. 23, 2021, days after participating in a charity boxing match sponsored by a UNLV fraternity. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 Lacey Foster, girlfriend of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 Commissioner Anthony Marnell III speaks during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 Commissioner Anthony Marnell III speaks during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 Executive Director Jeff Mullen attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck, right, questions Deputy Chief of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Investigative Services Division James LaRochelle, left, during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck, right, questions Deputy Chief of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Investigative Services Division James LaRochelle, left, during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck reacts during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 Commissioner Staci Alonso attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 Nevada First Assistant Attorney General Kyle George is questioned during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck reacts to questions from the media after a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Deputy Chief of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation Services Division James LaRochelle attends a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Chairman Stephen Cloobeck reacts to questions from the media after a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 Deputy Chief of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Investigative Services Division James LaRochelle is questioned during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 Attorney Geordan Logan is questioned during a State of Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held to discuss the Nevada Attorney General's investigation findings regarding the death of UNLV student Nathan Valencia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Wade Vandervort/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada boxing regulators on Tuesday called the death of a University of Nevada, Las Vegas student after he fought in a fraternity charity boxing match last November a tragedy and branded the event “an illegal fight.”
But they said they lacked authority then or now to take criminal action in the case.