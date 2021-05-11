Report: U. of Michigan missed chances to stop doctor's abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct over decades at the school, a law firm reported Tuesday.

The long-awaited report by the WilmerHale firm, which was hired by the university, comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them during routine physicals or other visits. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints.