METZ, W.Va. (AP) — Three people who died when a small plane crashed in West Virginia earlier this month were returning from a day trip on church business in Indiana when it went down in a severe thunderstorm, authorities said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Washington, Indiana, to Myerstown, Pennsylvania, when it went down Aug. 11 in the Marion County community of Metz, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report.