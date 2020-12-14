Report: Raising average Indiana teacher pay would cost $600M

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A panel tasked with finding ways to make Indiana teacher salaries more competitive released its long-awaited report on Monday, recommending a mix of cost savings and spending shifts to raise average teacher pay from $51,000 to at least $60,000.
The commission, which Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb convened in February 2019 to examine long-term solutions for increasing the state’s lagging wages for educators, said the raise would increase Indiana’s average teacher salary ranking from ninth-highest to third-highest in the Midwest and third-highest among Indiana’s neighbors.