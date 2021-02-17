Report: Ohio lawmakers still propose too many crime bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly one of every 10 bills introduced by Ohio lawmakers during the last two-year legislative session were criminal-justice related and at odds with efforts to reduce the state's prison population, according to a report released Wednesday.

The analysis found that 9.4% of all introduced bills either created new crimes, enhanced existing sentences, or expanded current criminal laws, based on findings in the “Statehouse to Prison Pipeline” report from the American Civil Liberties Union Ohio chapter.