Report: NC nonprofit hospitals falling short on charity care

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Many North Carolina nonprofit hospitals are falling short in treating the poor for free or reduced rates to validate their tax-exempt status, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Wednesday while highlighting a university report on charity care.
Johns Hopkins University expanded its national analysis on hospital care for low-income residents to focus on North Carolina hospitals with the help of the State Health Plan, which covers medical costs state employees, teachers, retirees and dependents. Folwell's agency oversees the plan.