Report: Las Vegas also inquired about Arizona Diamondbacks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A report says Las Vegas followed neighboring Henderson in talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, possibly about moving the Major League Baseball team from Phoenix to southern Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports it obtained documents showing the team and Las Vegas signed a nondisclosure agreement in August 2018, two weeks after signing a similar pact with Henderson.

The Review-Journal reported the Henderson contact last month, but said discussions stalled.

The team has said a number of cities expressed interest, but it remains focused on Phoenix.

It was unclear Friday if discussions remained active with Las Vegas about what the newly obtained document called "certain mutually beneficial opportunities."

The Diamondbacks can leave Chase Field and end the team's 20-year residence at the downtown Phoenix stadium as early as 2022.

