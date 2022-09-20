Report: Ill. Corrections manipulated hiring for phantom post

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A report Tuesday by a state inspector general found that an Illinois prison system administrator improperly ordered the hiring of a family member for a Department of Corrections position that was never authorized.
Larry Sims, the agency's southern region investigations commander, received a 30-day suspension after the Office of the Executive Inspector General for the Agencies of the Illinois Governor. It found he had designated a relative be hired as an intelligence officer even though that person hadn't applied and someone else had already been chosen.