Report: Cook County hides many hours youths are isolated

CHICAGO (AP) — In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
The report comes from a “blue ribbon” committee convened last year by Cook County Chief Judge Tim Evans, whose office oversees the detention center, the country’s largest stand-alone juvenile jail. Evans tasked the committee with evaluating procedures and outcomes at the detention center, especially as they relate to how long youths are confined to their cells.