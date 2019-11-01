Repairs to aging bridge could close interstate for 5 days

JONATHAN CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Emergency repairs to a bridge in North Carolina could shut down a portion of an interstate for up to five days.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday a contractor will replace concrete the bridge over Jonathan Creek and White Oak Road on I-40 West. The interstate will be closed from the U.S. 276 interchange to the Tennessee state line.

The closure could take place any time between Nov. 6 and Nov. 22. NCDOT says residents will receive notice at least 24 hours before the closure begins.

District 14 assistant maintenance engineer Jonathan Woodard says the closure could be as short as 48 hours. Construction dates will depend on weather conditions.

The bridge opened in 1966 and last received significant upgrades 11 years ago.