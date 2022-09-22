Repair work begins in some Alaska towns slammed by storm MARK THIESSEN, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 9:56 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 Water rushes down Front Street, just a half block from the Bering Sea, in Nome, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the region. It was a massive storm system — big enough to cover the mainland U.S. from the Pacific Ocean to Nebraska and from Canada to Texas. It influenced weather systems as far away as California, where a rare late-summer storm dropped rain on the northern part of the state, offering a measure of relief to wildfire crews but also complicating fire suppression efforts because of mud and loosened earth. Peggy Fagerstrom/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a search and rescue and damage assessment in Deering, Alaska, shows the damage caused by Typhoon Merbok, Sept. 18, 2022. Gov. Mike Dunleavy toured the devastated area this week and he is seeking a federal disaster declaration to help those affected by the storm. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray/U.S. Coast Guard via AP, File) Ian Gray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - A house floats in the Snake River near Nome, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2022, after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok moved into the Bering Sea region. Gov. Mike Dunleavy toured the devastated area this week and he is seeking a federal disaster declaration to help those affected by the storm. Peggy Fagerstrom/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, members of the Alaska Army National Guard load their luggage aboard an HC130 Combat King II aircraft at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused flooding across more than 1,000 miles of the Alaskan coastline. (Victoria Granado/U.S. Army National Guard via AP) Victoria Granado/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 In this photo provided by the Alaska National Guard, soldiers of the Alaska Army National Guard board an C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, comprised of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused flooding across more than 1,000 miles of the Alaskan coastline. (Victoria Granado/U.S. Army National Guard via AP) Victoria Granado/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — There’s been significant damage to some roads and homes in parts of western Alaska following last weekend’s devastating coastal storm, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday after touring some communities along the state’s the vast coastline.
“For the most part, people are recovering and digging out,” he told a news conference.