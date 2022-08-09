Rep. Walorski's Indiana seat will stay vacant until November

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana congressional seat will remain vacant until the November election following the death last week of Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski in a highway crash.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation Tuesday setting the special election for the same date as the Nov. 8 general election. Walorski was seeking reelection in the solidly Republican 2nd Congressional District that she first won in 2012. The candidate elected in November will complete Walorski’s current term running through the rest of this year.