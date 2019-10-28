Rep. Lynch to seek chairmanship of House Oversight Committee

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch is hoping to replace Elijah Cummings as chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Cummings represented Maryland's 7th Congressional District since 1996 and chaired the committee. The Democrat died Oct. 17 at age 68 of complications from longstanding health issues.

Lynch, 64, has been a member of the committee for 18 years and currently chairs the Oversight Subcommittee on National Security.

Lynch said in a written statement Monday that he hopes to continue the work of Cummings. He said while the committee is facing challenges including the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump, there are many energetic and talented committee members ready to defend the Constitution.

A Lynch aide said he spoke with colleagues over the weekend before making the announcement.