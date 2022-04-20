Rep. Greene appeals ruling allowing eligibility challenge

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection to proceed.
A group of voters last month filed the challenge with the secretary of state's office alleging that Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted Congress' certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. They say that violates a part of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.