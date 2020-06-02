https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Rental-property-owners-report-deadline-extended-15311834.php
Rental property owners’ report deadline extended
The time period for income and expense reports to be provided by rental property owners to the town Assessor’s office has been extended.
The date by which the reports may be sent back to the assessors office, without penalty, has been extended for this year from June 1 to August 15.
The income and expense reports are filled out by owners of rental properties annually to help the assessor determine the values of their properties.
