Renowned ethicist discusses COVID-19

The Ridgefield Library presents an online webinar called Living In a Plague: The Ethical Challenges of the COVID 19 Virus with Dr. Arthur Caplan Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m.

Dr. Caplan currently is the Drs. William F and Virginia Connolly Mitty Professor and founding head of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU School of Medicine in New York City and the author or editor of 35 books and over 750 papers in peer reviewed journals. His most recent books are Vaccination Ethics and Policy, and, Getting to Good: Research Integrity in Biomedicine (with Barbara Redman).

During the COVID-19 pandemic Dr. Caplan co-directed an advisory group on sports and recreation for the US Conference of Mayors, created a working group on Coronavirus vaccine challenge studies, developed an ethical framework for distributing drugs and vaccines for Johnson & Johnson, helped develop rationing policies for NYU LMC and many other health systems. He also is a member of the WHO advisory committee on COVID-19, ethics and experimental drugs and set national policy for WIRB/WCG for research studies and compassionate use. He lives in Ridgefield.

To register visit http://www.ridgefieldlibraray.orgto receive a Zoom invitation to this event.