Reno police arrest man on attempted murder charge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police in Reno say they have arrested a man they believe shot his live-in girlfriend's brother multiple times.

Reno police said they tracked down 33-year-old Aldahir Garcia on Wednesday and arrested him on an attempted murder charge.

The shooting happened Oct. 10 in a neighborhood on Reno's north side. Arriving officials found the wounded man but his assailant had fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and police did not provide an update on his condition.

Investigators determined Garcia had been in an argument with his sister's brother when he pulled out a gun and shot him. It wasn't known if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.