Reno judges, staff jump the line for COVID-19 vaccinations

RENO, Nev. (AP) — City officials in Reno have criticized the Municipal Court staff after learning they may have secured vaccinations for some city personnel and their families ahead of plans outlined by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Washoe County Health District.
“To those of you who were vaccinated, let me say this: I do not begrudge any employee who, when offered with the opportunity by a member of our leadership at the City, takes the vaccine,” Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said. “However, this special treatment — based not on sound policy but instead personal relationships — is inappropriate.”