Reno Gazette Journal moving to new downtown headquarters

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Reno Gazette Journal has signed a lease at a high-rise in downtown Reno to house its news and advertising operations as its first new headquarters in nearly 40 years.

Prior to moving its current building east of downtown on Kuenzli Street in 1981, the newspaper known at the time as the Nevada State Journal and Reno Evening Gazette was located on West Street in downtown Reno.

Brian Duggan, the newspaper's executive editor, says they've signed a lease for 5,200 square feet (483 square meters) of office space on the second floor of the Palladio building on the Truckee River at First and Sierra streets. They expect to complete the move in March.

The city purchased the newspaper's existing building in August for $7 million with plans to spend $33 million to turn it into the new police headquarters by June 2021.

Duggan says the new riverfront location will put the newspaper in the middle of Reno's civic center near city hall and the county courthouse.

The 14-story condominium building owned by Reno Land and Cattle LLC was built in 2007. The first floor is occupied by bars and restaurants, including Campo and Old Bridge Pub.