Renew wedding vows with comedian Christine O’Leary

Who better to preside over the renewal of long-married couples’ vows than a professional comedian?

Vows will be renewed in the spirit of fun and fund-raising with couples led through their vows by comedian Christine O’Leary on Saturday, July 11, at ‘I DO! Drive Thru Renew,’ a fund-raiser for Lounsbury House.

O’Leary will be officiating from the balcony of Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, Ridgefield. Couples will be chauffeured through four different stations by Pamby Motors, all in under 30 minutes outside on the Lounsbury grounds (safely and at a distance) from the back seat of a Jeep.

Music will be performed by the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and couples will receive a keepsake photo from Jane LaMotta Photography.

Reservations are required and taken on a first-come, first-served basis at www.lounsburyhouse.org or call 203-438-6962.