'Remain vigilant!' Marconi pleads in letter to town: Masks, hand-washing, six foot rule are working

Dear residents,

Wearing face masks and practicing social distancing is working. In the past seven days, recorded daily new cases of COVID-19 in Connecticut have been declining. This was good news. However, this should not mean you should stop adhering to protocols. The virus is still around. There has been an increase in new cases recorded in Danbury over the weekend, and it is a concern.

Our country has the highest recorded number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the world, and our cases per million population are in the top 10 in the world. States that are more relaxed with regard to the wearing of face masks and practicing social distancing are experiencing much higher case rates because of these relaxed practices. This is certainly not good news.

My plea is for residents to remain vigilant with regards to COVID-19 safety protocols: wear face masks or face coverings over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands regularly with soap and water or hand sanitizer and always remember to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart, whether indoors or outdoors. (Executive Order No.7NNN).

If you need to travel, please consult the Connecticut Travel Advisory. Strictly adhering to quarantine requirements if you have returned home after traveling to a state listed as a concern will prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Together we can stay healthy and safe.

Rudy Marconi,

First Selectman

Ridgefield, Aug. 24.