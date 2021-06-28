Reimagined Harry Truman presidential library set to reopen MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press June 28, 2021 Updated: June 28, 2021 11:47 a.m.
1 of21 Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 People view an exhibit about the 1948 presidential election during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A small paper crane folded by Sadako Sasaki, a Japanese girl who died from radiation poisoning after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, is on display at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Visitor's view an exhibit near a sign that reads "The Buck Stops Here," which once sat on the President Harry S. Truman's desk at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Keith Glenn views a safety plug from the atomic the bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki while touring the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Courtship letters written by Harry S. Truman to Bess Wallace are part of an exhibit about the early life of Truman at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Brian Schultz looks at an exhibit about the Korean War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Museum director Kurt Graham leads a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Courtship letters written by Harry S. Truman to Bess Wallace are part of an exhibit about the early life of Truman at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 People view an exhibit about the Korean War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 People take part in an interactive exhibit about the red scare during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 People view an exhibit on the Cold War during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Museum director Kurt Graham talks about Harry S. Truman's social programs during a tour of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Independence, Mo. The facility will reopen July 2 after a nearly $30 million renovation project. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — After nearly two years of renovations complicated by COVID-19 restrictions, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is ready to welcome visitors back with an updated focus on how Truman's legacy resonates today.
The museum opens to the public July 2, with hours and visitor numbers initially restricted because of pandemic regulations.
Written By
MARGARET STAFFORD