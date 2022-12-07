Regulators limit fracking waste in Delaware River watershed

A regulatory agency responsible for the water supply of more than 13 million people in four Northeastern states moved Wednesday to ban gas drillers from dumping fracking wastewater in the Delaware River watershed and to make it difficult for them to take fresh water out.
The Delaware River Basin Commission voted on regulations designed to limit the gas industry’s ability to draw water from the river and its tributaries for hydraulic fracturing outside the region. The new rules also ban the disposal of drilling wastewater within a vast watershed that includes portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware.