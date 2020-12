WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas regulatory agency has determined that the oil and gas industry wasn't to blame for a recent spate of Wichita earthquakes.

The Kansas Corporation Commission looked at wastewater injection wells located within 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) of the epicenters of the 15 earthquakes that rattled Wichita in the past month and found that none had recent volume increase, The Wichita Eagle reports.