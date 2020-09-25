Registration open for Founders Hall-iday Light Fight competition

Founders Hall has opened registration for its new, socially distant community fundraiser The Founders Hall-iday Light Fight to take place in December.

Homeowners and businesses can sign up to decorate the exterior of their home or commercial location with holiday lights. The public is invited to view the light displays from their vehicles during the competition dates, Dec. 10-20, and vote for their favorite(s) by making a monetary donation to Founders Hall. The location that raises the most money will be the winner, to be announced Dec. 22.

The Ridgefield community is invited to participate, either by decorating a location, viewing the lights, and/or voting for their favorites. There is no entry fee for competitors and there is no ticket to buy for viewing the decorations. Founders Hall asks for a minimum donation of $25 when voting, which can be divided among more than one address.

“We want to bring as much happiness to Ridgefield as Founders Hall programs bring to our members,” said Grace Weber, Founders Hall executive director. “We are able to offer enriching classes, hobbies and social events because of the terrific support we receive from the Ridgefield community. We are very grateful for that and hope this event brings joy to the entire community at the end of this difficult year.”

Because everyone participating will be in their cars, this is a socially distant event. “We really wanted to find a way to bring the community together despite the pandemic,” said Cindy Nesbitt, Founders Hall director of development. “This is something everyone can experience while staying safe.”

“We also want to shine a light on the Ridgefield businesses who have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Nesbitt added. “Ridgefield businesses have always been incredibly generous to Founders Hall and the entire community. We hope that people will visit the participating businesses while the competition is going on.”

Founders Hall will publish the addresses of all competitors and put contest signs on the lawns of participating houses. Participating businesses will be given a large poster to hang in a window or on the door so that they can be easily identified. The contest rules require that light displays be visible from the road. Competitors will have their lights on every evening from 6-9 p.m., Dec. 10-20.

Founders Hall is a donor-supported education and recreation center for people age 60 and older that has approximately 3,700 active members.

The Founders Hall-iday Light Fight is sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, Liz and Steve Goldstone, The Hall-Conti Group UBS, Nancy and Larry Bossidy, Jenn and Ron Kubick, The Couri Family, Regional Hospice and Atria Ridgefield.

Those interested in learning more about the Founders Hall-iday Light Fight can read the contest rules, review the entry form and required waiver, and sign up online at founders-hall.org. Registration will close Nov. 1. For photography purposes, light displays and decorations must be ready on Dec. 6.

Anyone with questions can contact Founders Hall Director of Development Cindy Nesbitt at cindy@founders-hall.org or 203-431-7000.

Founders Hall can be found online at founders-hall.org, on Facebook at Founders Hall Ridgefield, on Twitter at @FoundersHallCT, and on Instagram at founders_hall_ridgefield.