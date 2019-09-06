Registrars to primary voters: School will be in session on Sept. 10

The Republican Primary for the Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be three polling places.

District 1 at East Ridge Middle School, District 2 at Scotts Ridge Middle School, District 3 at Yanity Gym.

Absentee Ballots are available at the Town Clerk’s office.

“Please be advised school will be in session on primary day,” said Town Registrars Cindy Bruno and Wayne Floegel. “You may want to avoid school start and dismissal times at the two middle schools. 8 a.m. and 2:50 p.m.”

Connecticut has closed Primaries.

Residents must be a Registered Republican to vote in the primary.

Unaffiliated registered voters can join the Republican Party up until noon, Monday, Sept. 9, and vote in the primary.

This change can be done in the Registrar of Voters office or online at the Secretary of the States web site.

A “mail-in” new voter registration form must be postmarked by Sept. 5, 2019 and received by the Registrar of Voters by Sept. 9, 2019. Residents may also register on line.

The Ballot-Order Lottery for multiple-opening offices for the November 5, 2019 Municipal Elections will be conducted by the Registrars of Voters on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at noon.

It will take place in the Registrar of Voters office in the town hall, 400 Main Street. Any questions, please call the Registrars at 431-2771 or 431-2772.