Reducing teen anxiety using art therapy

Art therapy is an integrative, holistic, evidence-based practice that uses applied psychological theory, the creative process, and active art-creation to ensure a safe space. Art therapy is an integrative, holistic, evidence-based practice that uses applied psychological theory, the creative process, and active art-creation to ensure a safe space. Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Reducing teen anxiety using art therapy 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

“Reducing Teen Anxiety Using Art Therapy” is a free lecture led by Aimee Jette will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lund Hall at First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, 103 Main St.

Teens may participate in an optional “art experiential;” no art skills are required.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y26rla3k or aimeejette.com.