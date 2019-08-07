Recreation notes: Summer camps, dance programs

Summer is not over yet! Our End of Summer Tennis/Fun Games Camp, for children ages 3 to 11-years-old, meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Justine Butler tennis courts behind Yanity Gym (extended hours are available upon request).

Campers will enjoy playing soccer, capture the flag, arts, crafts, and more. There will even be a scavenger hunt and pizza party. Children must be 3-years-old by the start date of camp and they must be 100% toilet trained. Camp is held rain or shine. Sign up for one or more days until Aug. 28.

The next session of Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s dance programs for children and adults begins on Sept. 10. Adults will get fit and have fun in our tap, ballet, and ballroom classes. Children, ages 3 to 4-years-old, can try tap or ballet in our introductory sessions. Students in kindergarten through grade 12, will explore the wonderful world of dance in our ballet, pointe, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, modern, ballroom, and combination classes. Both adult and youth classes culminate with an optional dance recital in June.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

Kathy Fassman