Recreation Notes: Martin Park Beach memberships available

It’s summer fun for everyone at Martin Park Beach. Special August beach memberships are available at the Recreation Center. The beach is open daily until Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. The beach features the Zoom Floom, water mat, and Wibit Slide. Paddleboards, kayaks, and row boats are available to rent for $10 an hour.

Did you take a bunch of photos this summer? Enter Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s photo contest for your chance to win a free one year All-Inclusive Family Membership plus YOGA, SPIN, TRX, and ROW. This prize is valued at over $1,320. Send us a picture of you or your family enjoying all of our offerings, photos may include: the Recreation Center, the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, fields, Martin Park Beach, the Skate Park, programs, camps, birthday parties, the Wellness Center, fitness classes, etc.

For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.

If your children enjoy cooking, then they will love our Tiny Chefs: Chopped Camp. Students, ages 6 to 10-years old, are presented with a basket of ingredients reflecting different cuisines. They will challenge themselves to make mouthwatering specialties. Camp runs from Aug. 19-23 and meets from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Recreation Center.

Kathy Fassman